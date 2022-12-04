JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday afternoon, a fourth ETSU jersey found a home in the rafters of Freedom Hall.

The Bucs honored all-time leading scorer, Tim Smith, with a ceremony before tip-off of the Blue and Gold’s game with Jacksonville State. The fans in attendance gave the Newport News native plenty of love, and after his jersey was hanging high, he reflected on how it felt to be back in his second home.

“Coming back is always a beautiful thing,” Smith said. “To see it progress the way it is – the whole city – it’s just a beautiful thing.”

“A lot of nerves running through,” he continued, “I appreciate everything and well-deserved of the fans and my teammates and the coaches.”

The former ASUN Player of the Year then stuck around to see his alma mater take on Jacksonville State.

In a game that saw six ties and four lead changes, the Gamecocks closed the game on a 12-4 run to sink the Bucs late, 63-61.

“Though I’m disappointed, because I want to win all of these games – I thought this was one we could definitely go out there and get … I think these are great games because, by SoCon play, I hope all of that is out of our system and we’re just tougher and more thicker-skinned, and we execute the right way,” head coach Desmond Oliver said.

“Those guys are in there crying right now,” he continued, “crying their eyeballs out like it was a SoCon championship game – and that’s a good thing, because it hurts. It should hurt.”

Division II transfer, Justice Smith, scored a team-high 19 points, adding seven rebounds and four steals in the defeat. Jordan King (12 pts), Josh Taylor (10 pts) and Jalen Haynes (10 pts) all finished in double figures.

Jacksonville State’s Skyelar Potter poured in a game-best 27 points in the victory.

ETSU (4-5) will have a week to prepare for their next contest at Morehead State on Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.