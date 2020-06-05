ETSU head football coach Randy Sanders recalls his time with Johnny Majors

Johnson City, TN — On Wednesday morning Tennessee fans lost a legend when former Volunteer player and head coach Johnny Majors died at the age of 85.

One person that knew him almost better than anyone else is ETSU head coach Randy Sanders who not only played for majors he also coached under him.

In fact, Majors and Sanders shared a cup of coffee during a recent recruiting trip to Knoxville in 2019.

Sanders spent 4 years playing for majors, in fact, it was majors who convinced him to come back for the 5th season and play back-up to andy kelly after Sterling Hinton went down with an injury,

the agreement was that Sanders be given a chance to be a graduate assistant coach when his playing career was over and majors lived up to his word.

“It was a pretty good leap of faith by coach Majors stepping up there to hire and a guy to coach a position for 3 guys I actually played with so there was a lot of trusts there and if I would be able to manage the room and handles things the right way and I’m forever appreciative of that, some head coaches when they get up and they know he stood up and it was time to shut up and listen and he had ability whenever he ready to speak everybody knew it was time to pay attention, says Sanders.”