ETSU head coach Steve Forbes wears Kobe basketball shoes to honor fallen NBA legend

Johnson City, TN — ETSU head coach Steve Forbes and the Buccaneers players took some time Wednesday night to remember the 9 including Kobe Bryant that died in the helicopter crash over the weekend.

Before the game with Mercer, the Bucs asked the crowd for 24 seconds of silence, 24 was just one of the numbers Kobe wore during his career.

And coach Forbes honored the fallen NBA legend by wearing a pair of “Kobe basketball shoes” that were in the back of his closet and that he had worn just once in three years.

“Kobe’s death is kind of eerie a lot of kids have felt really down about it and rightfully so and I think it really affected some kids on my team me as a parent it’s hard to think of those last moments when you are in a helicopter with your kid going down, I can’t imagine how that would feel like so I just thought it was nice way to remember him” according to Forbes.