ETSU head coach Steve Forbes in favor of seniors getting another season

Johnson City, TN — March madness has now become “March sadness,” for the ETSU Buccaneers and 67 other teams.

This afternoon the NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus.

The move puts an abrupt end to the season for the Buccaneers who had just punched their ticket on Monday night by winning the SoCon tournament in Asheville.

Head coach Steve Forbes says he’s heartbroken for the 5 seniors who won’t get their one shining moment.

“I’m going to fight like crazy to get them another year of eligibility I think it’s hard breaking that they put this much time into something from June until now and have it taken away from them and it’s nothing they did they didn’t create the COVID 19 so I think they should have the opportunity if they want to come back for another year we can do it because these kids and every kid that’s in this situation right now deserves this opportunity that they can never get back, according to Forbes.”