ETSU head coach Randy Sanders says the Bucs must finish the task at hand

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers have 2 games remaining in the regular season, one on the road and the other at home for what could turn into a match-up for the SoCon championship with Mercer.

But first thing is first and that’s is Western Carolina on the road in Cullowhee, North Carolina this weekend…

The now 11th ranked Bucs in stats are coming off a win over 18th ranked VMI during homecoming this past weekend.

And while the destination has always been the playoffs for a chance to play for a national championship, the Bucs who are just two wins know they can’t allow this opportunity to slip away.

“It’s still a matter of how we finish we have to finish this thing off right it’s one thing to start a season well but you still have to finish it you have to start the game well but you still have to finish the game that’s like everything you do I think our guys will show up and play I think we’ll good focus and I expect us to play well on Saturday I expect them to play well I would not be surprised if it’s not a tight football game and a 60 min affair again.”