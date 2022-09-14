Johnson City, TN — After losing their first game of the season on Saturday to The Citadel on the road, the last thing ETSU 1st year head coach George Quarles wants to do is reminisce about the old days.

That’s because Saturday night Quarles old team the Furman Paladins will be in town to face the wounded Bucs at 7:30 inside Greene, Jr. stadium.



The 1989 Furman graduate and starting wide receiver on the Paladins’ 1988 NCAA FCS (I-AA) National Championship team had been on the Paladins staff the last 5 seasons serving as the Associate Head Coach…

Along with offensive line coach Dru Duke who was also at Furman, the coaches know what they are up against.

“Coach Duke and I have a pretty understanding of their personnel obviously they are doing things different after hiring a new OC, OL and new WR coach so they are doing some really good stuff obviously but the end of the day it will come to blocking, tackling and who executes.”