ETSU head coach Des Oliver talks about the difficulty of putting together a schedule

Johnson City, TN — Today we continue our conversation with ETSU head basketball coach Des Oliver who took some time out of busy his schedule on Thursday to speak with the media about a variety of subjects.

One of them is scheduling and so far, he’s having the same problems Steve Forbes and Jason Shay had, which is getting top-quality opponents to come to Johnson City. Oliver knows first hand how difficult it is to play up here after watching his then Vols as an assistant coach struggle to win in 2016, so he’s willing to do something the last 2 coaches refuse to do, and that sacrifices his team on the road for better home opponents in the future.

Desmond Oliver “Georgia I think wants to play Tennessee I think wants to play I think trying to find us a MTE that provides us with some mid major games and maybe a high major contest as well on the surfaces it looks like their is chance for us to put together a pretty good schedule the bad thing is I know our fans want to have as many home games as possible and right now folks don’t want to come here and play us at home and so I have to get games and to get games I have to commit to home and homes and start on the road at some point and that is going affect winning.”