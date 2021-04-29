ETSU head coach Des Oliver impressed with veteran players returning

Johnson City, TN — New ETSU head basketball coach Des Oliver has been on the job for about a month and he’s been busy convincing those in the transfer portal to stay and others to spend their final season as a Buccaneer.

This afternoon Coach Oliver confirmed to the media that it appears Silas Adheke, David Sloan and Vonnie Patterson are planning on staying with the Blue and Gold by using their extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA even though they have until July to transfer.

These players along with the Brewer brothers give this team a strong foundation to start with and they appear to be players coach Oliver seems excited to coach this season.

Desmond Oliver “Just going thru our list the Brewer brothers have tremendous leadership ability. Big Si I love Big Si is physically what I have been looking. Vonnie is a lot like a younger me and they bring a quiet level of confidence that we are going to nee.”