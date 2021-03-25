ETSU has a lot to play for as they await a match-up against Western Carolina

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers will be back on the football this weekend and back home when they face the Western Carolina Catamounts at William B. Greene Jr. stadium.

The Bucs are coming off a hard-fought victory over The Citadel on the road and now get ready for the Blue Ridge Border at 1 pm… Playing its final road game of the 2021 spring season, WCU looks to put the clamps on a seven-game winless drought away from Cullowhee that dates to the final road game of the 2019 season.

With only 27 days left in the season, the Bucs know they can’t afford any slip-ups because there’s still a lot on the line.

RANDY SANDERS: “We got an opportunity to play these final games and finish this season out right. We’re still in position where anybody that’s ahead of us statistically in the SOCON stats, we still have on the schedule. So, we still are in position to control what happens with our season and how this teams gonna be remembered.

WILL HUZZIE: “Yeah we just need to find some way to motivate ourselves and come up and see the right way to see what we can do after the regular season and get in the playoffs. 27 days seem like it’s really stretched out but like this season has gone fast to me.”