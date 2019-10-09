ETSU Hall of Fame member Calvin Talford hospitalized due to heart attack

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former ETSU men’s basketball player Calvin Talford is hospitalized in Johnson City after suffering a heart attack.

Talford, who was recently inducted into the ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame, was working out at a local fitness center when he had a heart attack.

At last check, hospital officials said he was in critical condition.

Talford played for ETSU from 1988 to 1992 and ranks fifth all-time in program history with 1,872 career points and was part of four Southern Conference Championship teams. He is also the 1992 NCAA College Basketball Slam Dunk Champion.