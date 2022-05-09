Johnson City, TN — ETSU head basketball coach Des Oliver was close to having his team set after hours on the road recruiting, but two weeks one of the team’s stars players told him he was turning pro.

Mohab Yasser announced on Twitter that he’s starting his professional career overseas. The 6-foot-5, 183-pound guard from Egypt has not signed a contract which means he can return, but for the money that’s been offered Yasser was encouraged to follow his dream and do what is right by his family.

Coach Oliver had high hopes for Yasser after playing in 32 games and averaging 7.2 points, and 3.8 rebounds as a freshman. With his loss, the Bucs currently have about 7 players on the team