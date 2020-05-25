ETSU guard Bo Hodges transferring to Butler

East Tennessee State guard Bo Hodges (3) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU guard Bo Hodges has announced that he will transfer to Butler University for his final year of eligibility.

The 6-5 junior from Nashville started in 33 games this season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He missed one game due to a death in his family.

Hodges, who joined ETSU as a freshman, would have been the Buccaneers’ top returning scorer had he decided to stay. His departure will leave a big hole to fill for the Bucs, who are also losing five seniors on top of losing former head coach Steve Forbes to Wake Forest.

To Be Continued 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/929GNMNQyD — Bo Hodges (@ball_bo) May 25, 2020

Sources told News Channel 11 that Hodges entered the transfer portal prior to Jason Shay being promoted to head coach following Forbes’ departure.

At least one other ETSU player has also entered the transfer portal — sophomore guard Daivien Williamson.

Hodges — who reportedly received interest from several schools, including Arkansas, Butler, DePaul, Mississippi State, Tennessee State, and Xavier — considered returning to ETSU for his senior year.

ETSU went 30-4 this season, logged the most wins in a season in program history, and won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.