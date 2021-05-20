ETSU golf team returns home to a heroes welcome following Regional victory

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer golf team is back home from the Cle Elum NCAA regional’s just outside of Seattle, Washington and they came bearing a little “bling.”

It had been 20 years to the day since the ETSU Men’s Golf team claimed their first NCAA Regional title since winning the East Regional on May 19, 2001. ETSU captured the NCAA Regional with a winning score of 14-under-par at Tumble Creek Golf Club.

Behind strong performances from seniors Shiso Go, Trevor Hulbert, and freshman Archie Davies this was the first time since the 2008 season that the Bucs will be heading to the NCAA Championship.

SHISO GO”My irons and approaching shot to the greens was not very good but that same time I didn’t miss a lot to the short side or bad side which I shouldn’t miss

ARCHIE DAVIES “Obviously for the team to win by 10 and all of those emotions like first time in 20 years we have won regional’s so it was really special I think”

JAKE AMOS “Saw a stat that Fla. State and Vandy won their first regional and to think we have won more than them shows what an accomplishment it is but also the history of this program.”>