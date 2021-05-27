ETSU golf team in Scottsdale, Arizona for the NCAA golf championship

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Bucs are making their first appearance in the NCAA Championship since 2008, when they tee off in the morning in Scottsdale, Arizona.

ETSU is fresh off winning the Regional on May 19 in Washington, and now they would like to ride that wave of momentum on the Raptor Course at the Grayhawk Golf Club

JAKE AMOS “Confidence is fine but you still have to do the right things not get arrogant or lazy with it thinking it’s just going to happen because we’re playing good you have to have some of that same focus and same intensity all of the time and use the confidence with that intensity to try and put yourself in a position to win.”