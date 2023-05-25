SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (May 24, 2023) – Playing late into May has become a familiar feeling for the nationally-ranked ETSU men’s golf program.

For the third straight year, the 35th-ranked Buccaneers are set to tee it up at the NCAA Championship, which gets underway Friday from Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.



This marks the 20th trip to the NCAA Championship for the Bucs – and after missing the cut in their first two trips to Scottsdale – ETSU is eyeing some redemption this week in the desert. ETSU’s best finish at the NCAA Championship came in 1996, while the Blue & Gold have four all-time top-10 finishes at this event in program history.

With three team tournament wins and three individual titles under its belt this spring, ETSU is hoping for a longer stint in Arizona this time around.