JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A double save by ETSU sophomore goalkeeper Josh Perryman made it all the way to ESPN’s SportsCenter.

During Tuesday evening’s game against Presbyterian, the Sheffield, England-native made two saves, including an initial penalty stop, in the span of seconds to keep Presbyterian scoreless.

The Bucs went on to win the match 3-0.

Perryman’s double save was featured Tuesday evening in SportsCenter’s Top Plays of the Night.