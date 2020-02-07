ETSU gets the win behind Stafford’s career night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team took on Western Carolina Thursday night inside Brooks Gym, and needed just one quarter to take control.
A 28-8 lead after the first helped power the Bucs to a 76-49 rout over Western Carolina. The Bucs now have swept the season series over the Catamounts.
E’Lease Stafford notched a career high 29 points, on 11-of-17 shooting and 6-of-10 from three-point-range. The six triples kept a balance of inside-outside play all game long.
Shynia Jackson had quite an efficient night, scoring 18 points on 3-of-5 shooting, due to knocking down 11-of-12 free throws. She also grabbed 15 rebounds (five offensive), giving her a second double-double in the last four games.
Micah Scheetz (13 points) continues to carry with the most minutes played of anybody on the floor (38:08), with Kaia Upton (eight points, nine assists) right behind her (37:53).
13 offensive rebounds were a huge factor for the Bucs, combined with forcing 22 Catamount turnovers.
ETSU is back in action on Saturday, taking on UNCG at 2 p.m. back at Brooks Gym.