ETSU gets the win behind Stafford's career night

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team took on Western Carolina Thursday night inside Brooks Gym, and needed just one quarter to take control.

A 28-8 lead after the first helped power the Bucs to a 76-49 rout over Western Carolina. The Bucs now have swept the season series over the Catamounts.

E’Lease Stafford notched a career high 29 points, on 11-of-17 shooting and 6-of-10 from three-point-range. The six triples kept a balance of inside-outside play all game long.

Shynia Jackson had quite an efficient night, scoring 18 points on 3-of-5 shooting, due to knocking down 11-of-12 free throws. She also grabbed 15 rebounds (five offensive), giving her a second double-double in the last four games.

Micah Scheetz (13 points) continues to carry with the most minutes played of anybody on the floor (38:08), with Kaia Upton (eight points, nine assists) right behind her (37:53).

13 offensive rebounds were a huge factor for the Bucs, combined with forcing 22 Catamount turnovers.

ETSU is back in action on Saturday, taking on UNCG at 2 p.m. back at Brooks Gym.

