ETSU gets ready to face Mercer for the Southern Conference championship

Johnson City, TN — It took over 400 rushing yards, 70 points score in the first half and 56 total points before the ETSU Buccaneers slipped past Western Carolina and started thinking about Mercer and their chance to wrap up a Southern Conference.

The Bucs who are now ranked 8th in the Stats poll are 9-1 on the season, including 6-1 in league action, and will play host to Mercer who is ranked 21st by the media and 23rd by the coaches.

The showdown between the Bucs and Bears which will be played at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium this Saturday is set for 1 p.m. and it will be for the outright Southern Conference title and the league’s automatic bid into the 2021 FCS Playoffs.

While coaches try and stick to the game plan and say it’s “big because it’s the next game,” that might not fly with their fans.

“There is no question with everything that has happened it has probably become a bigger game with fans and amongst the conference but hopefully for coaches and players it shouldn’t be much different because if you are trying to win a championship every is as important as the other so the team has done a good job staying focus staying on task taking care of what we need to take care of but we are not finished w have to finish this season.”