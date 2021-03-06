ETSU gets elusive win over Chattanooga, advances to SoCon tournament semifinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C., (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team lost to Chattanooga in both regular season meetings, with both games going down to the wire. They got another shot at the Mocs Saturday afternoon in the SoCon tournament quarterfinals, and took advantage.

THESE BOYS CAN GET BUCKETS: @ETSU_MBB leaned heavily on Damari, D Sloan, LA and Ty in the 63-53 win over Chattanooga. @31damari – 18 pts, 10 reb@dsloan_4 – 17 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast@LA_NO_CALI – 11 pts, 3 reb@FutureBBall20 – 10 pts, 3 reb



Bucs play UNCG tomorrow at 5 on ESPNU! pic.twitter.com/XPL8v0514j — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) March 6, 2021

The Bucs beat UTC, 63-53 in the Harrah’s Cherokee Center, the host site of the Southern Conference tournament. After faltering in the final minutes of the previous two matchups, ETSU came up clutch with a 6-0 run from four minutes to one minute left. A Ty Brewer jumpshot and two David Sloan layups iced the game.

A two point ETSU lead grew to four when Vonnie Patterson was left wide open down low for a layup. The Mocs responded with a Jamaal Walker three-pointer, so the Bucs came right back with a three of their own by Damari Monsanto.

Walker followed with another bucket, a wide open dunk down low with 3:27 left in the game. The Bucs then held the Mocs scoreless for the next 2:33 while ETSU went on that 6-0 run to ice the game.

Monsanto put up a double-double in 31 minutes, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Sloan had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ledarrius Brewer added 11 and Ty Brewer had 10.

ETSU outrebounded UTC 31-22 and also shot 40 percent from deep.

The Bucs lost both games to Chattanooga in the regular season, with both games going down to the final seconds. ETSU gets revenge in the more important win-or-go-home SoCon tournament game.

The Bucs are set to face top-seeded UNCG on Sunday at 5 p.m.