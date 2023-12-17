JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After losing three-year starting quarterback Tyler Riddell to the transfer portal this offseason, ETSU football snagged a pair of signal callers on Sunday.

Cole Doyle, a native of Glendale, California announced his commitment to the Bucs via Twitter on Sunday.

A two-year starter at St. Francis University (PA), Doyle dazzled back in 2022 with the Red Flash. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,502 yards and 19 touchdowns, while throwing only two interceptions. He also ran for 220 more yards and another score.

He was named the Northeast Conference Offensive Player of the Year that season, while also being touted as a Walter Payton Award Finalist – given to the top offensive player at the Division I FCS level each year.

Doyle threw for 1,475 more yards and 15 more touchdowns this past fall, while using his legs a bit more. He ran for 359 yards and a score on 59 carries.

The Red Flash finished the 2023 season with a record of 4-6.

Later in the day, former Gardner-Webb quarterback Jaylen King, announced he will follow head coach Tre Lamb to Johnson City.

The Folkston, Georgia native saw action in nine games for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, throwing for 1,223 yards, eleven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He carried a large load in the running game, toting the ball 137 times for 403 yards and five scores.

King was named a 2023 Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American for his efforts in 2023.