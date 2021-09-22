ETSU gets a commitment from a 6’8 power forward out of North Carolina

Charlotte, NC — ETSU head basketball coach Des Oliver has secured his 3rd commitment for the 2022 class after 6’8 235 pound power forward Jeremy Gregory from Charlotte, NC announced he wants to wear the blue and gold.

Gregory who was also recruited by 16 other schools that included UNC Wilmington, Appalachian State, Rice University, ODU, Charlotte, and South Florida is 3-star power forward who also attended Oak Hill Academy…

Gregory, who has a 7’1 wingspan averaged a double-double as a sophomore with 12 points, and 10 rebounds for North Mecklenburg who went 30-1 overall last season and winning a Co-4A state championship after the title game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in late April.