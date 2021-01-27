ETSU games against Chattanooga, Wofford rescheduled

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference announced several changes to its men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, which will impact three ETSU games.

The home game against Chattanooga that was originally scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled to Feb. 6. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

The away game at Chattanooga originally scheduled for Feb. 6 has been moved to Feb. 15. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Feb. 15 game at Wofford has been rescheduled to this Monday, Feb. 1 with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Buccaneers will hit the court again this Saturday by hosting The Citadel at 4 p.m. inside Freedom Hall.

Rescheduled SOCON men’s basketball games

Saturday, Jan. 30 | Furman at Western Carolina, 1 p.m. (postponed from Jan. 6; originally rescheduled to Feb. 15)