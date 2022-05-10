KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After trips last week to Greeneville, Maryville and Knoxville, three of the Bucs’ big-time coaches traveled to Kingsport to interact with fans as part of the school’s Game Time Tour on Tuesday night.

New head football coach George Quarles, men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver and women’s basketball coach Simon Harris all gathered at the Chamber of Commerce in the Model City for their first Game Time Tour experience.

After COVID-19 curbed the tour for the last two years, everyone involved at ETSU is excited to be back out meeting the Blue and Gold’s biggest supporters.

“You know, people love East Tennessee State,” Quarles said. “Not just the football, they love the basketball – men’s and women’s – they love baseball. They love all the sports. We’re so well supported, so it’s exciting to be able to get around the fans a little bit.”

“The biggest thing has been the amount of support that we have, especially in the state,” Oliver said. “Tremendous support for ETSU basketball, football and so forth.”

“It’s been incredible to actually do so,” Harris added. “You know, you get to see the people that support the young women and young men on the floor – and they’re tangibly out here doing it. It’s really good to look them in the eye, shake their hands and learn their stories.”

The Game Time Tour will make two more stops before it wraps up for the spring. Coaches will be in Elizabethton at The Coffee Company from 7-9 a.m. on Thursday, before making their way back to Johnson City for a final appearance at Tennessee Hills Brewstillery from 5-7 p.m.