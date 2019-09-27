ETSU @ Furman: What you need to know

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Buccaneers will look to get their first conference win of the season when the team travels to Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday to take on the Furman Paladins.

The Paladins are 2-2 overall and 1-0 against Southern Conference opponents while the Bucs are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Furman is coming off a 45-10 victory over conference foe Mercer. The Paladins played a close game at Virginia Tech the week prior but ended up falling to the Hokies 17-24.

The Bucs are coming off a 20-14 win over Austin Peay at home.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

Location: Paladin Stadium, Greenville, South Carolina

Weather: High: 90 Low: 71; Hot and humid

Tickets: Tickets to Saturday’s game can be purchased by clicking here or calling 864-607-5148.

How to watch/listen:

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Click here to watch.

The game will also be broadcast on the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 NASH ICON. Pre-game coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Click here to listen live.

Click here to view live stats.

Up next: The Bucs will return home on Saturday, October 5 to take on Wofford. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.