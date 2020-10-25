ETSU football wraps up fall practice with Blue/White scrimmage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team isn’t officially playing games this fall, after opting-out of participating in any non-conference games. That doesn’t mean the Bucs will keep the pads stashed away.

Instead, the team held a series of 15 practices in a fall offseason routine, with the final session happening Saturday with the Blue/White scrimmage game.

Good to see @ETSUFootball on the field earlier today for a team scrimmage to conclude fall practice. Check out News Channel 11 Sports this evening to hear how local Bucs @cade_larkins, @HollyJaxton and @kodylewis12 showed out. @WJHL11 @ETSUAthletics pic.twitter.com/85eZEynkC1 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) October 24, 2020

This was an opportunity for a number of former Tri-Cities high school football stars to get a taste of stepping on a D-I football field, even just for an intersquad scrimmage.

Former David Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins spent some time at quarterback, throwing a touchdown pass to Riley Bryant in the game. One of Tennessee’s all-time leading high school passers will compete with Tyler Riddell and Cade Weldon, among others at the quarterback position for ETSU.

Former Elizabethton kicker Jaxton Holly has joined ETSU, and will compete with sophomore Tyler Keltner, who was the only kicker to play in the scrimmage. Holly will forever be remembered among the Cyclone faithful for his game-winning field goal in 2019, at home against Greeneville.

Another former Elizabethton standout who saw time was Cade Maupin, who made a statement on defense by leading the squad with seven tackles.

Also, former Unicoi Co. star Kody Lewis ran for a touchdown in the scrimmage. The two-time all-state running back looks to earn playing time after his three-yard score.

The Bucs will take a break until the spring semester gets started, and they will prepare for the season opener on February 20, 2021 at home against Samford.