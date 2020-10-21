ETSU Football to kick off season February 20 against Samford

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Source: ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Football will return to East Tennessee State University in Spring 2021 as the team will play in a conference-only schedule.

The ETSU Bucs will take on “league opponents only” in this unique season amid the COVID-19 pandemic starting February 20.

You can find the full football schedule below:

FEBRUAURY 20- SAMFORD- HOME

FEBRUARY 27- VMI- LEXINGTON, VA.

MARCH 6- WOFFORD- SPARTANBURG, S.C.

MARCH 13- FURMAN- HOME

MARCH 20- OPEN WEEK

MARCH 27- WESTERN CAROLINA- HOME

APRIL 3- THE CITADEL- CHARLESTON, S.C.

APRIL 10- MERCER- MACON, GA.

APRIL 17- CHATTANOOGA- HOME

In the release, it was noted that the FCS playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 24.

According to ETSU’s website, single game tickets go on sale starting February 1 at 10 a.m.

For more information about the upcoming football season, CLICK HERE.

