Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer football team was back on the field this afternoon under new head football coach George Quarles.

Following practice on Saturday, the blue and gold were already in pads on Day Number-4…. Coach Quarles knows there is a lot to go over and hopes he’s not overdoing it…..



While the coach is pleased with their progress, he understands the offense will have more catching up to do, since most of the personnel on the defensive side are returning.

“Working really hard the effort is there I think they are locked in for the most part I think it’s a different tempo they are using to practicing probably getting more reps than normal this is day 4 and we practice Saturday and hopefully we have not crammed too much in a short amount of time really had me pleased with the effort they are still learning especially on the offensive side of the ball defense they do the same thing they outta be more familiar with what to expect.”