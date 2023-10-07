JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU football battled the Mercer Bears on Saturday in its conference home opener without a pair of its starting wide receivers.

Senior Einaj Carter and freshman Xavier Gaillardetz have both been suspended from the football program, stemming from an off-field disciplinary issue, per a written statement from head coach George Quarles.

Quarles said he will not make any further comment at this time regarding the suspensions.

Through four games, Gaillardetz was the team’s leading receiver in both yards (142) and touchdowns (2). Carter, who dealt with an injury early this season, had five grabs for 47 yards in his three appearances in 2023.