ETSU football releases home kickoff times

ETSU Bucs

November 17, 2018 – Johnson City, Tennessee – William B. Greene Jr. Stadium Image Credit: Dakota Hamilton/ETSU

ETSU has released the kickoff times for football home games this season. 

The Bucs will host six opponents in William B. Greene Stadium. The team will face non-conference opponent Shorter on Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.

ETSU’s final home game will take place on Saturday, November 16 when the Bucs take on Mercer.  

Date                Opponent, Time

Sept. 7             vs. Shorter, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14           vs. VMI, 7:30 p.m. (1969 Reunion)

Sept. 21           vs. Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Weekend)

Oct. 5              vs. Wofford, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2              vs. The Citadel, 3:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

Nov. 16            vs. Mercer, 1:00 p.m.

