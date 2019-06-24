ETSU football releases home kickoff times

ETSU has released the kickoff times for football home games this season.
The Bucs will host six opponents in William B. Greene Stadium. The team will face non-conference opponent Shorter on Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.
ETSU’s final home game will take place on Saturday, November 16 when the Bucs take on Mercer.
Date Opponent, Time
Sept. 7 vs. Shorter, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. VMI, 7:30 p.m. (1969 Reunion)
Sept. 21 vs. Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Weekend)
Oct. 5 vs. Wofford, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 vs. The Citadel, 3:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
Nov. 16 vs. Mercer, 1:00 p.m.
Fans can purchase season tickets by clicking here.
