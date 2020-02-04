ETSU releases 2020 football schedule

Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn (5) is stopped by ETSU defensive back Artevius Smith (26) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU Athletics has released the schedule for the 2020 football season, which includes five home games and a trip down south to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

ETSU will kick off the season on Sept. 5 by hosting Mars Hill inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

The Buccaneers will then travel to Athens on Sept. 12 to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

The team will open conference play on Sept. 19 when it hosts Samford.

That game will be followed by a trip to Clarksville on Sept. 26 for a rematch with Austin Peay. The Bucs defeated the Governors 20-14 inside Greene Stadium last season, but the Govs ended up making it to the FCS quarterfinals.

Homecoming will take place on Oct. 17 when Western Carolina comes to Johnson City.

The Bucs will close out the regular season by hosting Furman on Nov. 21.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

ETSU 2020 Football Schedule:

Sept. 5 — vs. Mars Hill

Sept. 12 — at Georgia

Sept. 19 — vs. Samford

Sept. 26 — at Austin Peay

Oct. 3 — at The Citadel

Oct. 10 — Open

Oct. 17 — vs. Western Carolina (Homecoming/Border Battle)

Oct. 24 — at VMI

Oct. 31 — vs. Chattanooga (Rail Rivalry)

Nov. 7 — at Mercer

Nov. 14 — at Wofford

Nov. 21 — vs. Furman