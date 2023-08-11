Johnson City, TN — On the college football field the ETSU Buccaneer football team will have their first scrimmage inside William B. Greene, Jr. stadium on Saturday.

The Bucs motto this season is “be different,” especially when you find yourself in a crowd players fighting for a starting job and head coach george quarles is hoping the scrimmage will be the first test.

Quarles says “I’d love to to kind of nail down who you think your top two guys at each position are going to be. So you kind of know how we can really develop these guys because when you’re having to rotate a whole, you know, four guys at each position, it’s hard for everybody to get reps. So we need to kind of nail that down and make some decisions on who we’re going to, you know, focus on developing. That’s a big thing. Obviously, you want to get through it healthy. You want to find who your your playmakers are going to be, just exposing these guys to as many things as we can. Because even though we’ve got some older guys, we’re still a really young team.”

The scrimmage gets underway at 2pm