JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At least four Buccaneer football players have entered their names into the transfer portal as of Tuesday evening.

Players began posting messages on social media early Tuesday morning, signaling their departure and desire to find a new football home for the 2023 season.

Junior place kicker Tyler Keltner, redshirt-freshman linebacker Chandler Martin and junior offensive lineman Tavon Matthews all posted tweets at roughly the same time, announcing their decisions.

TK19 is out ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mke3bdp95Q — Tyler Keltner (@Tk19_) November 22, 2022

The Tallahassee native hit 17-of-23 field goals and knocked through all 38 of his extra point attempts this past season. He also leaves as the all-time field goal leader (56) in school history.

Thank you ETSU for all of the memories I will cherish them forever ❤️‍🔥🤝 pic.twitter.com/4skzSiRbMn — Chandler Martin🐺 (@_ChandlerMartin) November 22, 2022

Martin had a standout year in Blue and Gold, leading ETSU with 99 tackles and chipping in 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Excited for the next step in my journey 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JsP6CDBsOw — Big Von🫡✊🏽 (@TavonMatthews) November 22, 2022 Matthews was a key piece of the offensive line in 2022 and was named a sophomore All-American a season ago.

East Tennessee native Mac McCovery IV also tweeted his intention to enter the transfer portal.

The Bucs head into the offseason after a 3-8 finish this fall.