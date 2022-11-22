JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At least four Buccaneer football players have entered their names into the transfer portal as of Tuesday evening.
Players began posting messages on social media early Tuesday morning, signaling their departure and desire to find a new football home for the 2023 season.
Junior place kicker Tyler Keltner, redshirt-freshman linebacker Chandler Martin and junior offensive lineman Tavon Matthews all posted tweets at roughly the same time, announcing their decisions.
The Tallahassee native hit 17-of-23 field goals and knocked through all 38 of his extra point attempts this past season. He also leaves as the all-time field goal leader (56) in school history.
Martin had a standout year in Blue and Gold, leading ETSU with 99 tackles and chipping in 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
East Tennessee native Mac McCovery IV also tweeted his intention to enter the transfer portal.
The Bucs head into the offseason after a 3-8 finish this fall.