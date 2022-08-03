Johnson City, TN — A new era has gotten underway for the ETSU Buccaneer football team, as they took the field this morning for the opening of fall practice.

Led by new head football coach George Quarles the Bucs were on the intramural field this morning preparing for a season

Even though there are fewer seniors on the team the Bucs have a load of talent returning that could repeat as SoCon champions …… But despite their success last season they know nothing will be handed to them this year.

Riddell: “It feels good coming off a championship. But, you know, like everyone says, we’re a target now. So, everyone is going to give us their best shot. But I mean it just feels good just playing football anywhere, no matter what the circumstances are this year.”

Quarles:”I thought overall the effort was good. Hopefully we’re not, you know, nothing major injury wise. I’m sure we got a pulled, you know, muscle or something along the line. But, I thought offensively we threw it and caught it pretty well. It’s hard to tell run game wise because you’re not in pads. Defensively, you know, it is what it is on these helmet days. But I thought overall a really good first day.”