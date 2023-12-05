JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU hired Tre Lamb as the program’s 20th head football coach in its history just six days ago. However, Lamb has already begun filling out his coaching staff for the 2024 season.

The ETSU Athletics website lists five new coaches and a new staff member on the football coaching page, as of Tuesday evening. All five coaches and the staff member spent time as part of Lamb’s staff at Gardner-Webb University (GWU).

– Listed as Running Backs coach and NFL Liason at ETSU; served as Lamb’s Co-Special Teams Coordinator and Running Backs coach at GWU Hakim Gray – Listed as Defensive Line coach at ETSU; served as Lamb’s Associate Head Coach and Defensive Line coach at GWU last season

– Listed as Linebackers coach at ETSU; served as Lamb’s Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers coach at GWU Paul Potter – Listed as Outside Linebackers coach and video coordinator at ETSU; served in the same roles at GWU last season

– Listed as Strength and Conditioning coach at ETSU; served in the same role at GWU Madison Hunsaker – Listed as Director of Football Operations; served in the same role at GWU

David Blackburn is still also listed as Director of Football Operations by the ETSU athletics website.

The site does not list an Offensive or Defensive Coordinator at this time.