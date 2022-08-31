JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — College football has returned and the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will open their season Thursday by hosting Mars Hill.

The game will mark the beginning of the George Quarles era at ETSU following coach Randy Sanders’ retirement after being at the helm for four years. During that time, Sanders led the Bucs to two Southern Conference championships and a historic playoff run in 2021.

ETSU enters the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the FCS. The Bucs were picked to finish second in the Southern Conference preseason poll.

Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s matchup:

Time: Kickoff: 7:32 p.m. | Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Location: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City

Weather: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 85 degrees, low: 58 degrees overnight.

Live video: ESPN+

Live audio/radio: WXSM-AM 640, 104.9 NASH ICON. Coverage will begin at 6 p.m.

Live stats: Click here

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ETSU ticket office at 423-439-3878. Students can pick up their tickets all week at the Carrier Center on the second floor of the Culp Center or at the gate on game day.

Pre-game: For Thursday’s game, parking lots on campus will open at 3 p.m. for tailgating. For all other home games, lots will open at 8 a.m. on Saturdays.

A DJ with live music will be at the Pepsi Stage at Lot 21 from 3:30–5 p.m. and 5:30–6:30 p.m.

The Food City Zone, with inflatables for children and other pregame activities, will open at 4:30 p.m. between Lots 21 and 22 near the main roundabout entering campus from State of Franklin Road.

The Buc Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Day: Free admission will be given to all grade school faculty and staff with valid ID (limit one pass per family).

Fireworks: There will be a fireworks show after the game.

Security: ETSU has a clear bag policy for games inside Greene Stadium. Security measures such as metal detectors and security wands will be used at entry gates. The following items are prohibited inside the stadium: