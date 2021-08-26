ETSU football holds final scrimmage before season opener Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team held its final scrimmage Wednesday night at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium less than two weeks away from the season opener.

As the September 4th matchup at Vanderbilt continues to excite the Bucs, the scrimmage still provided some much needed tuneups.

“Linebackers, quarterbacks, everyone has to get used to playing with bodies around their feet and until you get used to that it’s hard to play the game well,” ETSU head football coach Randy Sanders said. “Nights like this when you’re actually playing football, you’re blocking full speed, tackling full speed, doing everything that you do it helps you get prepared.”

The Bucs’ situation at quarterback provided some new clarity this week on unfortunate terms: Brock Landis suffered a knee injury and is expected to be on the sidelines for a few weeks, so Tyler Riddell and Cade Larkins remain as the two top options. Riddell seems to likely be taking the nod as QB1, although Sanders has yet to officially name a starter.

Riddell started the first three games of the season while Landis started the final three games, each making progress and providing balance in conjunction with an explosive running game led by FCS All-American Quay Holmes.

“When we go live like this it’s really our one and only time to kinda show the coaches what we can really do so I saw a lot of guys try and get better try and show that they’ve learned a lot of stuff over these few weeks and just a lot of energy,” ETSU redshirt-junior running back Quay Holmes said.

Larkins, a former David Crockett standout quarterback, has made strides in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in the spring and did play in both scrimmages, but is still working his way into game shape.

ETSU opens the season next Saturday at Vanderbilt with a 8 p.m. kickoff set in Nashville.