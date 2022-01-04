ETSU Football: Head Coach George Quarles’ contract released

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Today, East Tennessee State University formally released George Quarles’ contract specifications just two weeks after announcing Quarles as the 19th head coach in ETSU football history.

The contract is set to extend through Dec. 31, 2026 with a base pay of $225,000 — each payment increment will be provided following the end of every month.

Quarles’ confirmed base pay matches of the former ETSU head coach Randy Sanders’ base pay ($225,000).

In order to receive this pay, Quarles is required to satisfy all responsibilities, such as: recruiting prospects, media appearances, managing the program’s budget, setting academic expectations for student-athletes, engaging in negotiations regarding future opponents and assisting the Athletics Department in any fundraiser.

Quarles’ annual stipend is set at $50,000, and will be divided into monthly installments ($4,166.66), including a courtesy vehicle stipend. However, if a vehicle is not provided by sponsors, the university will pay a monthly stipend of $9,000.

The head coach is also rewarded a free Country Club membership among local choices and up to 24 annual personal leave/vacation days each calendar year.

Bonuses

$37,000: National Championship victory

$20,000: Southern Conference championship victory

$15,000: Each win over a Power 5 team

$10,000: Each win over an FBS, non-power 5 team

$10,000: SoCon runner-up

$7,500: Each win against a conference opponent over a .500 win percentage

$7,500: NCAA playoff seed (first round bye)

$7,500: NCAA playoff win

$5,000: SoCon Coach of the Year

$5,000: Appearing in the NCAA football playoffs

After the Bucs’ successful 2021 11-2 regular season and playoff birth, Quarles and company will hope to find similar success as ETSU begins gearing up for yet another anticipated season.