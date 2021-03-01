ETSU Football Game at Wofford Postponed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (March 1, 2021) – Saturday’s Southern Conference showdown between ETSU and Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C. has been postponed due to COVID opt outs and injuries within a specific position group on the Wofford Football team. The circumstances have pushed Wofford below the guideline of available players at the specific position.

The Bucs (1-0) will now turn their sights to the next scheduled game, March 13 against Furman (1-1). The battle between the Bucs and Paladins is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn.