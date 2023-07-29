Johnson City, TN — News Channel 11 sports has learned tonight that FB schedule dot-com is reporting there will be a couple of changes on the ETSU football schedule.

The first begins with Liberty, they are reporting their football games have been rescheduled…Liberty and ETSU were set to played in 2023 and 2025….However Liberty announced their non conference schedule and the Bucs were not on there.

They are also reporting the Tennessee Volunteers have added the ETSU Buccaneers to their 2025 football schedule… The Volunteers will pay the Buccaneers a $575,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Tennessee and ETSU’s only contest on the gridiron was played on Sept. 8, 2018 in Knoxville. The Volunteers defeated the Buccaneers in that game, 59-3

ETSU commented Jacksonville State will replace Liberty this year and they had no comment on the Vols possible match-up.