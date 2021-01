JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 28, 2021) – Following the acclimation period required by the NCAA, the ETSU Football Team held its first full-length, padded practice on Wednesday afternoon at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

The Bucs are gearing up for the rare 2021 Spring Season in which ETSU will kick off the campaign with a home battle against Samford on Saturday, Feb. 20.