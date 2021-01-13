ETSU football coach Randy Sanders talks about beginning practices for the upcoming spring season

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers are back on the football field and preparing for the season to start on February 20th against Samford at William B. Greene, Jr. stadium because of the COVID 19 pandemics the Southern Conference decided to wait and play their season in the spring .



Coach Randy Sanders and his team are preparing for two weeks of conditioning and then four weeks of practice, to prepare for the first game, and to make matters worse the Bucs will also be in school juggling a lot at once before the season starts.

“One thing that is way different is typically you start the first of August and you have almost a month before school starts. So we’re actually gonna be in school trying to balance some preseason practice, pre-season meetings, project here, continue with conditioning, as well as guys attending class and obviously having to study hall. So we’re gonna be juggling a lot of once we get to the twenty-second. But hey, it is what it is. It’s a continuation of 2020. I’m just looking forward to playing football games, says ETSU head coach Randy Sanders”