ETSU football coach Randy Sanders says “there is still room to grow.”

Johnson City, TN — Coach Oliver and his team will be looking for the same type of success the Buccaneers football team is having this year. Coach Sanders and his crew are first in the SoCon, but they also might be the best team in the state with the Bucs the only remaining division one football team still undefeated.

The six-point win over Wofford kept the sheet clean for the Buccaneers and it also moved the Johnson City team to 12th in the FCS Stats poll

But just like this past weekend against the Terrier, these Buccaneers are going to get tested===

The Citadel is coming off a major upset over V-M-I on Saturday in which the Bulldogs galloped to a season-high 363 rushing yards in the 35-24 win

Just like every week Sanders expects the best out of every team in this conference no matter what their record says

“We are playing really well but we can play much much better than we are playing that’s been one of the themes for this week and it’s going to be a reoccurring theme the players don’t hear we can’t just be satisfied with the results I mean results matter results count but results happen when you are doing things right we have to continue doing things right and do more things right.”