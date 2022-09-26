Johnson City, TN — Everything comes a little bit easier when you can run the football … That’s what head coach George Quarles said today – and it certainly powered the Bucs to a big win on the road at Robert Morris on Saturday.

Just as Quarles has been preaching to his guys – they were on the right track … close to breaking through … The momentum of a win is good – but the Blue and Gold will have a different type of challenge with Chattanooga this week .



The Mocs are a Top-10 FCS team and tops in the SoCon as well … But – that doesn’t make much of a difference to Quarles or his players … These guys are wired to show up and battle for 60 minutes every Saturday … But the winning formula begins with another good week of preparation.

“I think there are some growing pains with a new system coming in and I think guys are finally taking ownership for a lot of it. Like I said, we just had a good week last week and we need to build on that.” “We need to do that same thing this week. You know, it’s a big week and we just need to have a good week at practice and come out fired up and ready to play.” “I believe in our guys, I believe we do some good things – they’re a competitive group. They love to be in these big games, I believe. I know they’re going to be excited about this one.”