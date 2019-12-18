ETSU football announces 7 signings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU football announced seven additions to the roster on National Signing Day.
A couple of locals were among the early signees, including David Crockett High School quarterback and WJHL Player of the Year Cade Larkins. Larkins ended his high school career less than 100 yards short of breaking the state’s all-time passing record.
Another local: Tennessee High School’s Nolan Wishon who was signed as an offensive lineman.
Below are the seven signees announced on Wednesday:
Macho Arza — WR — 6’2″ — 185 lbs — Miami, FL (Booker T. Washington HS)
Deven Brantley — LB/DE — 6’2″ — 215 lbs — Riverdale, GA (Charles Drew HS)
Cade Larkins — QB — 6’2″ — 205 lbs — Jonesborough, TN (David Crockett HS)
Chandler Martin —LB — 6’0″ — 215 lbs — Lithonia, GA (Arabia Mountain HS)
George Odimegwu — DB — 6’1″ — 190 lbs —Spring Hill, TN (Summit HS)
Colton Webb — DE — 6’4″ — 255 lbs — Powell, TN (Powell HS)
Nolan Wishon — T — 6’6″ — 240 lbs — Bristol, TN (Tennessee HS)
