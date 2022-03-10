JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Who’s standing between the ETSU Buccaneers and a second-straight Southern Conference (SOCON) Championship in 2022?

ETSU announced its 2022 football schedule on Thursday afternoon, detailing 11 total games.

The season kicks off at home against Mars Hill, as first-year Head Coach George Quarles will look to spark momentum before squaring off against the Citadel.

The following week will see Quarles welcome his former Furman squad to William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium as the Bucs try and secure its second-win — Quarles was formerly employed by Furman just under a year ago.

“I am excited about the schedule that was put together for this upcoming fall,” said ETSU Head Coach George Quarles. “It will be a challenging conference as always and I feel that each game will make us better as the season progresses.”

ETSU 2022 Football Schedule

Sep. 1 — Mars Hill

Sep. 10 — @ Citadel

Sep. 17 — Furman

Sep. 24 — @ Robert Morris

Oct. 1 — Chattanooga

Oct. 8 — @ VMI

Oct. 15 — @ Mercer

Oct. 22 — Samford

Oct. 29 — @ Wofford

Nov. 5 — Bye

Nov. 12 — Western Carolina

Nov. 19 — @ Mississippi State

For schedule details and ticket information, visit etsutickets.com or call (423) 439-3878. ETSU season tickets are officially open for renewal.