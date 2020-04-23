ETSU football adds cornerback to 2020 signing class

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU head football coach Randy Sanders announced an addition to his 2020 signing class on Thursday.

Desmond Dailey Jr. has signed a letter of intent to join the ETSU football program.

Dailey comes to Johnson City from Ocala, Florida, where he lettered in both football and basketball at Vangard High School. As a cornerback, he grabbed 10 interceptions and averaged three pass deflections per game last season.

Rivals.com listed him as a 3-star recruit.

According to ETSU Athletics, Dailey also received offers to play for Florida and Kentucky prior to signing with the Bucs.

He joins 23 others as part of ETSU’s 2020 signing class.