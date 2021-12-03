JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The News Channel 11 Sports Team took a look back at the ETSU football team’s championship season.

Not only did the Buccaneers go 10–1 in the regular season, they also clinched the outright Southern Conference title for the first time.

Saturday, ETSU will face Kennesaw State in the FCS playoffs. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City.

You can watch ETSU Football: A Champion Season below:

ETSU Football: A Championship Season (Part 1)

ETSU Football: A Championship Season (Part 2)

ETSU Football: A Championship Season (Part 3)