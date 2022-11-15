JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players.

The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach.

According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.”

“The mental health and overall well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority as an athletics program,” Interim Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander said in a release. “We have been working with Ms. Hendrix for some time in an effort to improve the situation. Unfortunately, we have not seen the results we expect.”

ETSU says the search for a new coach will begin immediately.