SPARTANBURG, SC (WJHL) – The Terriers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final three minutes of Saturday’s SoCon clash to secure a victory over ETSU, 48-41.

For a second-straight week, the Blue and Gold offense impressed, as they tallied 562 total yards. But, they came up short, suffering their fourth-straight loss on the season.

Wofford opened the scoring with a 45-yard Kyle Parsons rushing score on the team’s second drive. The teams traded a pair of field goals, before the Bucs tied things up.

Tyler Riddell found Isaiah Wilson for a 22-yard strike to even the score, 10-10.

ETSU then exploded for another score on a five-play, 99-yard drive, capped off by a Jacob Saylors touchdown run. The Terriers, however, drove and scored with just seconds remaining in the first half, tying the score 17-17 at the break.

A field goal from each team to open the third quarter kept the score knotted, 20-20. The Terriers would edge ahead on an eleven-yard Kyle Watkins touchdown grab. ETSU answered quickly with Saylors’ second rushing touchdown of the day, evening the game at 27-27.

The back-and-forth carried into the fourth quarter, as Nathan Walker pounded in a two-yard score for Wofford, putting the home squad back in front, 34-27.

Saylors earned his third and final rushing touchdown of the contest with 10:39 to play, tying the game at 34.

The senior running back finished the day with 22 carries, 245 yards, and a trio of scores.

The Bucs took their first lead since the second quarter on an Einaj Carter jet-sweep score from 46 yards out.

The Terriers needed a miracle on 4th and 15 with about three minutes remaining in the game – and they got one. Landon Parker hauled in a 31-yard floater amid tight coverage to tie the game, 41-41.

The Bucs potential game-winning drive ground to a halt when Riddell threw a costly interception with less than a minute to play. The Terriers positioned themselves in the redzone, as Walker scored on a nine-yard run with just 32 seconds to play.

Riddell finished 15-of-29 for 225 yards, a touchdown, and a late interception.

On the other side, Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick completed 25-of-39 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns. The Terriers also had a pair of running backs pick up at least 80 yards on the day.

ETSU drops to 3-6 (1-6 SoCon) with the defeat. The Bucs will have an open week before hosting Western Carolina in the Blue Ridge Border Battle on Saturday, November 12.