GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball dropped its third-consecutive Southern Conference matchup on Saturday to the defending-champion Paladins, 82-73.

The Bucs’ only lead of the game came about six minutes into the contest, as an Ebby Asamoah triple gave the Blue and Gold a 16-14 edge.

The two sides battled for much of the first half, with the Paladins holding a seven-point lead at the break. In the second half, however, the home team ballooned the lead to 21 points with 11:40 to play.

Brooks Savage and crew rallied over the remainder of the game, cutting the deficit to as little as seven points. But, the Bucs could never creep any closer in the loss.

ETSU’ Jaden Seymour led all scorers with 23 points and chipped in four rebounds. Quimari Peterson notched 16 points and seven boards, while Asamoah (11 pts) and Jadyn Parker (10 pts, rebs) both finished in double figures.

Alex Williams and JP Pegues each tallied 20 points for the Paladins in the victory.

Both teams shot about 44 percent from the field, but the home squad sunk 23-of-26 free throws on the day, while ETSU converted on just 7-of-11 attempts from the charity stripe.

ETSU (9-8, 1-3 SoCon) will look to snap its conference losing streak at Wofford on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.